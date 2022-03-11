Undergraduate researchers convened at the Barrister Club Thursday for the 27th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Awards. Across 10 categories, students were awarded first, second and third place based on research they presented at the Denman Forums on Tuesday.

Chance Carafice, a fourth-year in engineering physics, received second place in the “Earth and Beyond” category for his research applying machine learning to track changes in tropical glacier environments. He said he was surprised when he learned he was going to be awarded.