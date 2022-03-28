Senior guard Taylor Mikesell announced Monday she will utilize her extra year of eligibility and return to Ohio State for the fifth season of her collegiate career.

After spending her first three seasons at Maryland and Oregon, Mikesell decided to return to her home state of Ohio to play for the Buckeyes as a senior. The Massillon, Ohio, native posted 18.6 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 47.5 percent from 3-point range, all of which were career highs this season.

“Bet on yourself, and double down,” Mikesell tweeted. “Let’s run it back Buckeye Nation. One more year.”

Mikesell earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in her first season with the Buckeyes. She also was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award — which is presented to the best shooting guard in the nation.

Mikesell’s return means she’ll comprise a formidable Buckeyes backcourt alongside junior guard Jacy Sheldon for another season. Junior guard Madison Greene will also retake the court after missing last season due to a knee injury.