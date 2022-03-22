The Ohio State women’s basketball team danced their way to the Sweet Sixteen after a dominating performance on both ends of the court at No. 3 LSU in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament 79-64 Monday.

No. 6 Ohio State (25-6, 14-4 Big Ten) outrebounded LSU (26-6, 13-3 SEC), 43-36. Head coach Kevin McGuff said his team’s physicality and performance in the paint was the difference maker in the game.

“I told them about five times yesterday, I told them at shoot around today, told them before the game, if we were going to win the game, we were going to have to, excuse my French, fight like hell on every possession when the shot went up to get the ball back,” McGuff said. “And we did. We didn’t get it back every single time. But we fought on every possession. And that’s where I would tell you I’m most proud of our effort tonight.”

The Buckeyes dominated the Tigers to start the ball game. Junior guard Jacy Sheldon led the way for Ohio State, accounting for three steals and as many drives to the basket. As a team, the Buckeyes scored 10 points off seven Tiger turnovers in the first quarter.

Ohio State’s momentum only ignited throughout the first quarter as it went on an 11-0 run with senior guard Taylor Mikesell closing out the frame by sinking a deep 3-pointer, giving the Buckeyes a 15-8 lead going into the second.

Sheldon said starting the game off strong was crucial to the Buckeye victory.

“That’s something we’ve talked about and kind of focused on coming out strong, and we did,” Sheldon said. “Sustaining that throughout the whole game was something we talked about, too. So, I’m proud of how we came out and kind of how we finished too.”

Junior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was on a roll in the second quarter, racking up eight points including two 3-pointers. The Buckeyes outscored the Tigers by one in the second before heading into halftime up 34-26.

Graduate guard Khayla Pointer led the Tigers at half with 11 points, finishing with 32 for the game. Pointer leads LSU in assists, steals and points, averaging 19.2 per game. Pointer was named to the USBWA All-America Third Team Thursday.

Coming out of halftime, the Buckeyes picked up right where they left off, going on a 4-0 run prompting LSU to take a timeout. Ohio State’s momentum only continued throughout the quarter as it went into the final frame with a 20-point edge over the Tigers, 57-37.

The Tigers came into the fourth quarter and outscored the Buckeyes by five points, cutting the deficit to as few as 11. However, LSU’s effort was not enough for it to come out victorious on its home court.

Three Buckeyes finished in double-digits, including Sheldon, Mikesell and Mikulášiková. Sheldon accounted for 23 points, eight assists and three steals.

McGuff said the reason the Buckeyes were able to execute in a tough SEC environment was due to the leadership and composure of Sheldon.

“In this environment, and then they start pressing, and she wasn’t like she was perfect, but you never saw her at any point where she wasn’t poised,” McGuff said. “I think that was a key for our ability to finish out the game was Jacy’s poise, keeping us organized, running the team, finishing shots around the basket when we needed them down the stretch.”

Mikesell said she was not shocked at Sheldon’s stats and believes the Buckeyes have unfinished business ahead.

“Jacy’s a competitor, she’s been doing it all year long,” Mikesell said. “She’s ready for this moment.”

The last time Ohio State made the Sweet Sixteen was in the 2016-17 season, led by McGuff. Friday will mark McGuff’s third time taking the Buckeyes to the Sweet Sixteen.

Ohio State will play No. 2 Texas Friday in Spokane, Washington, for the chance to advance to the Elite Eight at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.