The Buckeyes clinched their first-ever NCAA National Championship appearance after their 2-1 win over Yale Friday in the Frozen Four.

No. 1 Ohio State (30-6-0) defeated No. 4 Yale (26-8-1) in the NCAA Championship semifinals at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania. The Buckeyes will play No. 3 Minnesota Duluth Sunday at 4 p.m, making them one win away from a national championship.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said playing in a national championship will be an important step for the program.

“This is forever,” Muzerall said. “This is something they’ll remember forever, playing in a national championship for a program that has never been there before.”

Muzerall said the team is deserving of this national championship berth after its hard work all season.

“The last couple of games that we’ve had we’ve been down and fought back,” Muzerall said. “I just really compliment how resilient they are and how they play with a lot of heart and they don’t quit and they believe in each other.”

It was a silent first period, as neither team could find the back of the net. The Buckeyes outshot the Bulldogs in the period 14-7.

Yale junior defender Tabea Botthof got the Bulldogs on the board less than two minutes into the second period, giving Yale a 1-0 lead. Botthof’s goal marked her second of the season.

Ohio State senior forward Paetyn Levis said the Buckeyes have had to come from behind a lot, which shows the team’s grit, character and hard work.

“I think in those situations you lean in on each other and you trust each other,” Levis said. “I think that’s what’s gotten us through these tight, close games here at the end of the stretch.”

The Buckeyes came back roaring, as Levis capitalized on the power play to tie the game.

Ohio State junior forward Jennifer Gardiner used her strategic puck-handling skills and speed to score a top-shelf goal, giving the Buckeyes their first lead of the night in the middle of the second period.

“We always talk about Buckeye hockey being fast, physical and fierce,” Gardiner said. “I saw the lane going wide, just tried to use my speed and got lucky on a shot there at the end.”

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele ended the night with a 0.958 save percentage in her first Frozen Four appearance as a starting goaltender. Yale senior goaltender Gianna Meloni finished with a 0.947 save percentage.

Gardiner said Thiele has been a lights-out goaltender for the Buckeyes.

“It’s so important to have your goalie playing good, and she’s been unbelievable for us,” Gardiner said. “We are really grateful that she is playing the way she is.”

The Buckeyes outshot the Bulldogs in the game 38-24.

Ohio State battled Minnesota Duluth in four games during the regular season, where both series were split. Muzerall said the national championship is going to come down to the mental component of the game.

“Both teams are physically fit, both teams are ready,” Muzerall said. “They’ve been preparing all year. I think it’s now that mental piece of staying composed and having that trust within each other.”

Sunday’s game can be streamed on ESPN + and on TSN in Canada.