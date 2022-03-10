The newly-crowned 2022 Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Final Faceoff Champions No. 1 Ohio State will soon embark on its quest for a national championship.

Syracuse (15-10-6) will battle No. 7 Quinnipiac (25-9-3) Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of Thursday’s matchup will play against the Buckeyes (29-6-0) Saturday at 5 p.m. in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

The series will mark the Buckeyes’ fourth time competing in the NCAA Tournament in the past five seasons. Ohio State’s last appearance in the tournament was last season against No. 5 Wisconsin in the Frozen Four semifinals, where the Buckeyes lost 3-2.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said going into this NCAA Tournament feels different from previous seasons.

“I think this year we have more depth, and we don’t have a weakness anywhere,” Muzerall said. “We’ve taken pride in all the areas of the game and we are tired of being a bridesmaid, getting to the show and coming short.”

Muzerall said this is the first time in program history the Buckeyes have been ranked No. 1, and she wants to make sure they know how good they really are.

“I want them to know that they can do this, that they can win the whole thing,” Muzerall said.

Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques said the team embraces being the No. 1 seeded team, but it does not change the Buckeyes’ style of play.

“We still work hard,” Jaques said. “We still kind of play like a bit of a blue-collar team like on our forecheck and stuff like that is what makes us succeed, so I don’t think we will change our game much.”

Ohio State earned the WCHA’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship Sunday against No. 2 Minnesota in overtime 3-2. Minnesota, Wisconsin and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth are the other WCHA teams competing in the tournament.

The Buckeyes will host both the first and the second round of the tournament at the OSU Ice Rink for the first time in the program’s history. Muzerall said the Buckeyes are excited to have the home-ice advantage and that hockey is growing in the city of Columbus.

“We’ve had great success in this rink over the course of the years that I’ve been here, but in particular this year,” Muzerall said. “We have a very rowdy and loyal fanbase, and we’re very excited about that.”

Muzerall said when the Buckeyes have played the Bobcats in prior seasons, it has been a battle resulting in games decided by one goal.

“Quinnipiac is a big team,” Muzerall said. “They are physical. They play very aggressive in the neutral zone. They have good goaltending, and they’re really good.”

Muzerall said Syracuse has speed, strong special teams and have found ways to win games.

“Their penalty kill is very aggressive,” Muzerall said. “I expect it to be aggressive again, especially against our power-play unit to make us work a lot.”

Jaques said the Buckeyes are excited to play a team in the NCAA Tournament that they haven’t played yet this season.

“I think we’re playing great right now,” Jaques said. “Just building off of last weekend and winning the championship was great for going into this tournament with a lot of confidence.”

Both Thursday and Saturday’s matchups can be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus. Tickets for the games can be purchased through Ticketmaster.