No. 2 Ohio State became the 2022 Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Final Faceoff Champions, taking down No. 1 Minnesota 3-2 in overtime at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis Sunday.

Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques produced two goals in the win, including the power-play game-winning goal in overtime. This marks the Buckeyes’ (29-6-0, 22-6-0) second-ever WCHA Final Faceoff Champions title after winning the tournament in 2020.

After a Gopher (29-8-1, 22-7-1) penalty with eight seconds left in regulation, the Buckeyes went into overtime on a power play. Forty-three seconds into overtime, Jaques scored on her own rebound, resulting in the Buckeyes erupting in celebration.

“Honestly, it was just so exciting,” Jaques said. “I don’t remember most of it, but I was just happy that we scored.”

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said when you are in important games, you need players like Jaques.

“When it comes down, push to shove, you’ve got to have them step up,” Muzerall said. “I was so proud. If we wanted to get the puck anywhere it’s on Sophie Jaques stick, and that’s how we design our power play. She’s clutch.”

Muzerall said when the player that is third in the country with 57 points is a defender, it’s impressive.

“Her plus-minuses, the most in the country, also just being a handful of points behind the No. 1 goal scorer in the country says a lot,” Muzerall said. “There’s not the gap that there has been in the past.”

The Gophers began the scoring in the second period, as senior forward Abigail Boreen got the puck past Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele. Minnesota freshman forward Peyton Hemp made it a 2-0 game with less than a minute left in the second period.

Muzerall said during the intermission in between the second and third period, the team regrouped in the locker room and she wanted more from them.

“We were doing some uncharacteristic things,” Muzerall said. “We didn’t play bad, but we didn’t play elite. You’re playing the No. 1 team in the country and you want to win, you’ve got to play better, you’ve got to hold yourselves to a higher standard.”

A two-goal deficit could not stop the Buckeyes.

Ohio State senior forward Sara Saekkinen put the Buckeyes on the board a little over three minutes into the third period. Jaques tied the game in the middle of the third period, making it a 2-2 game at the end of regulation.

Ohio State senior forward and captain Liz Schepers said the way the team won speaks high volume to who the team has in their locker room.

“We knew that if we could get on the board early in the third, we could give ourselves a chance,” Schepers said. “We never feel like we are out of the game. To get that from a depth player too, just makes it all the more special. It was a complete effort all weekend from our team, couldn’t be more proud.”

Thiele ended the game with 31 saves and a 0.939 save percentage.

Jaques was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, while joining teammates graduate forward Liz Schepers, Saekkinen and Thiele on the All-Tournament team.

Schepers said she is excited Ohio State will host the NCAA regional tournament, especially since this will be the final home game of her collegiate career.

“It says a lot about how far this program has come,” Schepers said. “And where we are headed, and what our goals are and the new standard of Ohio State hockey. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The NCAA Quarterfinals begin Saturday. The 11-team bracket will be revealed as part of Selection Sunday at 9 p.m.