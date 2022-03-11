The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team beat the Duquesne Dukes in a second-half surge after being tied at halftime Thursday.

The Buckeyes (4-3) defeated the Dukes (2-4) on the road after the game was delayed one day. The Buckeyes were tied 5-5 at halftime before they came out with five goals in the third quarter and eight in the fourth to close out Duquesne by a score of 18-8.

Ohio State sophomore attack Jamie Lasda led the Buckeyes with a season-high five goals against the Dukes. The sophomore had two goals in the first half and three in the second with three goals off free position shots.

Following Lasda was Ohio State graduate attack Sophie Baez, who produced a season-high four goals on six shots. Baez scored the second goal for the Buckeyes after graduate midfielder Lindsay Epstein scored the game-opening goal 40 seconds into the first quarter.

Ohio State junior midfielder Caly O’Brien led the Buckeyes, tying her season-high four ground balls to help Ohio State keep possession throughout the game.

The Buckeyes had sophomore goalie Regan Alexander in the net, who recorded nine saves after facing 20 shots by the Dukes and finished with a save percentage of .529.

Freshman attack Sam King led the Dukes with four goals on seven shot attempts.

The win lifted the Buckeyes back above .500 after a three-game losing streak. They look to improve that Saturday in Columbus at Ohio Stadium at noon with a game against Mount Saint Mary’s.