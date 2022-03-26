Ohio State picked up its first conference victory of the season, defeating Penn State 12-11 in nail-biting fashion Saturday.

After the first quarter, Ohio State (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) led Penn State 3-2 with both teams recording three shots on goal, three draw controls, four ground balls and four turnovers. Ohio State was 8-8 on clears while Penn State was 6-6.

Ohio State took a 9-5 lead into halftime, but the Nittany Lions (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) roared back in the third quarter, tying the game at 10 heading into the fourth. Penn State took the lead with 11:44 remaining, but graduate midfielder Lindsay Epstein tied it up with 5:43 to go.

Sophomore attacker Jamie Lasda scored the game winner for Ohio State with 2:53 left in the game. It marked her second goal of the game and 30th of the season.

Senior attacker Chloe Johnson led the way for the Buckeyes with a hat trick that raised her goal count to 12 this season. Graduate attacker Sophie Baez posted two goals and five assists while junior attacker Nicole Ferrara recorded two goals and three assists.

Johnson said she credited her teammates for her success against Penn State.

“We set each other up really well,” Johnson said. “Not just me taking any dodges but they really gave me great passes and they made me want to work for them and they gave me the great opportunities, honestly.”

Johnson also said the team’s resilience throughout the game helped them complete their comeback.

“I think we showed heart,” Johnson said. “We understand they got momentum, but for us, it’s just finding a way in ourselves, finding that fight to break that momentum and get our momentum back.”

Head coach Amy Bokker said she was pleased about how the team began the game.

“I just felt like we came out with a lot of confidence,” Bokker said. “Specifically, in the first half, everybody was in a groove, so that was super exciting.”

Bokker also spoke about Chloe Johnson’s performance that has carried throughout the season.

“She’s obviously been really consistent for us with draws this season,” Bokker said. “I said to her, ‘You know, as an attacker, we want you to fire goals in the back of the net,’ and she did a great job of that today.”

Baez and Ferrara combined for four goals, eight assists and 12 points. Bokker said the duo played with poise against the Nittany Lions.

“They’re two of our smartest players,” Bokker said. “We want the ball in their hands because they’re making the right decisions, so I think they just do their job really well. That’s what we’re looking for from them each and every game.”

Sophomore goalie Regan Alexander made 10 saves. Bokker spoke about the energy Alexander brings to the team.

“I think that when she gains that momentum and that confidence, it lifts up her teammates and specifically the defense,” Bokker said. “I always joke she has the mind of a goldfish because when one goes in, she’s just ready for the next play. But, I think building on those big saves really helped our defensive unit overall.”

Next up for the Buckeyes is a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to play the Cardinals Thursday at 7 p.m.