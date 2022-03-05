The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team fell to No. 21 James Madison University 15-4 in its first outdoor home game of the spring season.

The Buckeyes (3-3) were shut out by the Dukes (3-2) in the first quarter, scoring their first goal in the opening two minutes of the second quarter. Head coach Amy Bokker said Ohio State’s offense must improve to keep up with opposing teams.

“Coming out of the first three games feeling like we could score was something we were really proud of as a team,” Bokker said. “We have certainly been stifled in the last three games.”

The Dukes doubled the Buckeyes in shots during the first half 20-10 and led 16-6 in shots on goal. The Buckeyes picked up their shots in the second half but remained outshot 31-25.

Despite the score of the game, Ohio State sophomore goalie Regan Alexander made seven saves in the first half and eight saves total before junior goalie Claire Morris came in the fourth quarter to close the game out.

The Buckeyes appeared to struggle defensively against the Dukes, as James Madison led 9-1 in the first half.

James Madison redshirt sophomore attack Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with three goals in the first half, with back-to-back scores in under 90 seconds to finish the opening half. Peterson finished with a season-high six goals, bringing her total to 18 on the season.

The Buckeyes showed some fight in the second half, scoring the first goal to put them at 9-2. They spent more time in the Dukes’ half of the field, which they were unable to do often in the first half.

Graduate midfielder Lindsay Epstein led the Buckeyes with two goals against the Dukes, bringing her to seven this season.

“I thought we fought hard,” Epstein said. “I think every person on this field has really put a lot of energy and effort into the game and sometimes the score doesn’t reflect how we think we play but we have to put the ball in the back of the net and that wasn’t happening today.”

Ohio State continued to do well in its draw controls with senior attack Chloë Johnson going 14-9 for the Buckeyes. Johnson scored her only goal of the game early in the fourth quarter, bringing her season total to seven. She also led the Buckeyes in shots with seven.

The Buckeyes are looking to turn their luck around on the road with a game against the Duquesne Dukes in Pittsburgh Wednesday at 5 p.m.