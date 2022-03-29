Sydni Ratliff earned her first collegiate win as an Ohio State Buckeye Sept. 18, 2021. The freshman has since racked up almost 20 wins, and before March 17, she hadn’t lost a singles match in a month.

A Columbus native, Ratliff was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. She was at a towering disadvantage to others who graduated before her since her recruitment period was during the pandemic — but talent always finds its perfect home.

“It was really easy for me to choose here because it’s right in my backyard and I can see it, and I’ve known the coaches since I was around 12,” Ratliff said. “It made it a much easier decision than it probably had to be, but I think it was totally worth it and it’s been so fun.”

Head coach Melissa Schaub said she’s watched Ratliff play since she was young.

“She just has a confidence about her that I think you need in an individual sport like that when it’s just you out there alone a lot of the time,” Schaub said. “So far she’s done awesome, and I think she’s going to hopefully get better.”

Despite handling the transition to college-level tennis well, Ratliff said she looked toward her upperclassmen to help her adjust to playing for the Buckeyes. She said junior Irina Cantos Siemers — who partners with Ratliff often in doubles — connected with her, and the two built a bond during a trip to San Diego.

While competing remains an important aspect of women’s tennis at Ohio State for Ratliff, so does making friends. Senior Isabelle Boulais said she spends a lot of time with Ratliff.

“I think we have a really fun relationship,” Boulais said. “Kind of like a little sibling thing here. I try to help her if she has any questions or needs a ride anywhere or something like that, but I think that we get along pretty well.”

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest edition of singles, doubles and team rankings Wednesday. Ratliff ranked No. 18 alongside Siemers in doubles and No. 60 as an individual.

But to Ratliff and the rest of the team, those are just numbers.

“I don’t think we really focus on the rankings here,” Ratliff said. “Our coaches don’t really bring it up or anything like that. I think that’s kind of nice; you don’t really have to focus on that when you go into matches and stuff.”

Ratliff and the Buckeyes look ahead to Friday at 4 p.m., when they’ll take on rival No. 26 Michigan at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The match will be livestreamed on Ohio State’s website, and live scoring will also be available.