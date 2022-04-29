David G. Horn will serve as the next dean for Ohio State’s College of Arts and Sciences starting July 1, Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam said in an email Friday.

Horn has served as the interim executive dean for the College of Arts and Sciences since Aug. 1, 2021, after previous Executive Dean Gretchen Ritter stepped down from her position, Gilliam said. His appointment to dean is pending Board of Trustees’ approval.

“Under David’s leadership, the college will continue to advance its scholarship, academic programs, and outward engagement while remaining committed to inclusive excellence,” Gilliam said.

Since he joined the university in 1990, Horn has served as chair of the Department of Comparative Studies, member of the University Senate, secretary of the Board of Trustees and chair of its Steering Committee.

“I share David’s view that a thriving arts and sciences college is the heart of a model 21st century land-grant institution,” Gilliam said. “I look forward to my continued work with them, and we will all benefit from his steadfast leadership and service to Ohio State.”