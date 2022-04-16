Sixteen Buckeyes are unavailable for the spring game Saturday, as Ohio State wraps its spring slate of practices.
Graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb and senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV are among those who will miss Saturday’s intrasquad exhibition. Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will split into offense and defense, playing four quarters and tackling for the majority of the contest.
Graduate tight end Mitch Rossi is also unavailable as Ohio State looks to fill the void left by Jeremy Ruckert, who departed the program for the NFL draft.
The full status report is below:
WR Kamryn Babb
LB Ryan Batsch
OL Ben Christman
WR Corban Cleveland
RB Marcus Crowley
SAF Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
OL Josh Fryar
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
WR Zak Herbstreit
LB Cade Kacherski
OL Trey Leroux
OL Zen Michalski
LB Elias Myers
SAF Lathan Ransom
TE Mitch Rossi