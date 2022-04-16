Sixteen Buckeyes are unavailable for the spring game Saturday, as Ohio State wraps its spring slate of practices.

Graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb and senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV are among those who will miss Saturday’s intrasquad exhibition. Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will split into offense and defense, playing four quarters and tackling for the majority of the contest.

Graduate tight end Mitch Rossi is also unavailable as Ohio State looks to fill the void left by Jeremy Ruckert, who departed the program for the NFL draft.

The full status report is below:

WR Kamryn Babb

LB Ryan Batsch

OL Ben Christman

WR Corban Cleveland

RB Marcus Crowley

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV

WR Zak Herbstreit

LB Cade Kacherski

OL Trey Leroux

OL Zen Michalski

LB Elias Myers

SAF Lathan Ransom

TE Mitch Rossi