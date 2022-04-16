Team Scarlet prevailed over Team Gray 34-26 during Ohio State’s spring game Saturday.

This year’s edition of the spring game pitted the offense against the defense, allowing the new additions to the Buckeyes’ program a chance to go head-to-head.

Ohio State operated under unique scoring rules, as takeaways and three and outs counted for three points, sacks scored two and punts resulted in one point for the defense. The offense ran under traditional scoring standards.

All three quarterbacks who saw game time threw over 100 yards, and sophomore C.J. Stroud went 14-for-22 with 120 passing yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Kyle McCord threw for 129 yards on 14 completions as he rotated for several series each quarter.

Freshman quarterback Devin Brown led the gunslingers with 141 yards and a touchdown, going 11-for-24 and throwing an interception midway through the fourth quarter.

Sophomore running back Miyan Williams led all ball carriers with 101 yards. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor had a touchdown alongside 62 yards on nine carries, while sophomore TreVeyon Henderson had three rushes for 12 yards.

New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles displayed some of the new defensive schemes alongside glimpses of what he’s brought since joining the program from Oklahoma State. Junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led all defensive players with 10 tackles, while freshman safety Kye Stokes impressed with nine tackles of his own in addition to two pass breakups.

Ohio State honored former quarterback and the late Dwayne Haskins by writing the initials “DH” on the field near the south end zone. Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida April 8, and a candlelight vigil was held at the rotunda of Ohio Stadium Tuesday.

Ohio State’s offense set the tempo early, handing the ball off to sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson as sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud completed four passes for 53 yards on the opening drive. Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in a 29-yard touchdown reception to cap the first series.

Sophomore tight end Joe Royer caught an impressive 24-yard touchdown with 4:52 left in the first quarter as sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord connected with him over the middle as the receiver lunged for the catch.

Sophomore running back Evan Pryor flashed his ball carrying ability during the second quarter as the Cornelius, North Carolina, native recorded a 22-yard touchdown with 4:54 remaining.

Brown also performed well in his Ohio State debut, tossing a 19-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Reis Stocksdale at 7:09 in the third quarter.

Sophomore defensive back Cameron Kittle also recorded the game’s lone turnover, picking off Brown and returning it for nine yards on fourth and 11 in the final quarter.

The Buckeyes will begin the 2022 season against Notre Dame September 3. Kickoff time is yet to be determined.