Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday after he was hit by a car in Florida, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Haskins, who was 24 years old, had been training in South Florida with members of the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing a one-year contract with the organization March 16.

“The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives,” the Ohio State Department of Athletics stated in a release.

During his three-year career at Ohio State, Haskins etched his name into the program history books. As a starter in 2018, he earned the Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year awards in addition to a selection as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Following his time at Ohio State, Haskins was drafted by the then-Washington Redskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Haskins spent two seasons in Washington before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Across 16 games and 13 starts spanning three seasons in the NFL, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns.