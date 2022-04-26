Senior safety Marcus Hooker will enter the transfer portal, according to an Ohio State spokesperson Tuesday.

Hooker appeared in 11 games last season recording nine tackles, including two in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1. In his 34-game Ohio State career, Hooker recorded 32 tackles, four passes defended and an interception.

The Buckeyes have seen five players transfer since the end of the spring game April 16 — four being on scholarship. Hooker is the second member of the secondary to depart since the spring game, joining redshirt freshman safety Andre Turrentine who entered the transfer portal Monday.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said March 8 the Buckeyes have a “safety-driven defense,” and safeties coach Perry Eliano still has graduate Tanner McCalister, senior Josh Proctor, junior Ronnie Hickman, sophomores Cameron Martinez and Kourt Williams II and freshman Kye Stokes to patrol the back end of the secondary.