Former tight end Jeremy Ruckert was chosen with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round by the New York Jets during the NFL draft Friday.

Ruckert provided a reliable skill set at tight end over his four seasons at Ohio State. He offered the ability to block along the offensive line when the Buckeyes ran 12-personnel in addition to looming as a receiving threat.

Last season, Ruckert played in 12 games and made 26 catches for 309 yards en route to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition. He tied his career-high with two touchdowns against Indiana Oct. 23, 2021, as he hauled in three scores during the season.

Ruckert’s 12 touchdowns are the second-most among tight ends during an Ohio State career. He grabbed 54 catches across his career, which stand as the 11th most for a Buckeyes tight end.

The Lindenhurst, New York, native played in 44 games while at Ohio State, including during the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and two Rose Bowls.