Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) waves to fans as he leaves the field after the Rose Bowl Jan. 1. Ohio State won 48-45. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Former tight end Jeremy Ruckert was chosen with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round by the New York Jets during the NFL draft Friday.

Ruckert provided a reliable skill set at tight end over his four seasons at Ohio State. He offered the ability to block along the offensive line when the Buckeyes ran 12-personnel in addition to looming as a receiving threat.

Last season, Ruckert played in 12 games and made 26 catches for 309 yards en route to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition. He tied his career-high with two touchdowns against Indiana Oct. 23, 2021, as he hauled in three scores during the season.

Ruckert’s 12 touchdowns are the second-most among tight ends during an Ohio State career. He grabbed 54 catches across his career, which stand as the 11th most for a Buckeyes tight end.

The Lindenhurst, New York, native played in 44 games while at Ohio State, including during the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and two Rose Bowls.