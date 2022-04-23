Junior defensive lineman Noah Potter will enter the transfer portal, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

Potter didn’t play last season and was ruled out in October following emergency eye surgery. He arrived at Ohio State as a four-star recruit in the Buckeyes’ 2019 class.

The Mentor, Ohio, native appeared in seven games while at Ohio State, last playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 1 Alabama. He redshirted during his true freshman season in 2019.

Potter is the second Buckeye defensive lineman to transfer since the spring game, joining sophomore Jacolbe Cowan in the portal.