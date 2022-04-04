Sophomore cornerback Lejond Cavazos will reportedly enter the transfer portal Monday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Entering Ohio State as a four-star recruit by multiple recruiting outlets, Cavazos played in 11 of his 12 career games in 2021-22, recording eight tackles and two passes defended.

The San Antonio native is the seventh Buckeye to transfer and commit to another program since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Ohio State swapped cornerbacks coaches this offseason, hiring former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerbacks Tim Walton after parting ways with former defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs Jan. 13.

The Buckeyes still boast a cornerback room that features sophomores Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, redshirt freshman Jakailan Johnson and incoming four-star freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.