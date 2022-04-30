Former running back Master Teague III will reportedly sign with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports Saturday.

Across four seasons at Ohio State, Teague contributed largely out of the backfield. He ran for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns in addition to catching 118 yards.

Teague played in eight games last season, rushing for 355 yards and four scores. He offered the ability to convert short-yardage situations and often could break a big run, averaging over 50 yards per game.

While at Ohio State, Teague appeared in 31 games and made eight starts. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and made the all-conference third team in 2019.