Junior safety Bryson Shaw entered the transfer portal, Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed Monday.

Across three seasons as a Buckeye, Shaw collected 62 tackles, four passes defended and an interception.

The Eldersburg, Maryland, native emerged into a starting role last season amid the leg injury suffered by senior Josh Proctor. Shaw started 12 games in 2021, amasssing 59 tackles and an interception.

Shaw is the second Buckeyes defensive back to transfer Monday, joining sophomore cornerback Lejond Cavazos in entering the portal.

The Buckeyes hired new safeties coach Perry Eliano Jan. 13 and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State Dec. 7, 2021. Graduate safety Tanner McCalister followed Knowles from Stillwater, Oklahoma, joining a deep safeties room headlined by Proctor, juniors Ronnie Hickman and Lathan Ransom and sophomore Cameron Martinez.