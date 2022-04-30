Former offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was selected No. 69 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The former five-star recruit was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes and played in 35 games across his four years, starting in 20. During those games he started at both left and right tackle.

Petit-Frere earned First Team All-Big Ten and Second-Team All American honors this season after receiving Second Team All-Big Ten recognition in 2020.

He was a part of three-straight Big Ten Championship teams from 2018-20 and helped Ohio State to two College Football Playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020.

During his senior season, he helped the Buckeyes rank No. 1 in the nation in scoring offense and total offense in 2021.