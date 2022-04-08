For Autism Acceptance Month, the Autism Society of Central Ohio has planned events in collaboration with an Ohio State sorority and other organizations to raise funds and awareness.

The society, which services 12 counties around Ohio, connects people with autism to resources such as speech therapy and evaluations, in addition to providing support groups for families with children on the autism spectrum, Laura Baird, board president of the society, said. The nonprofit will host events and fundraisers throughout the month of April in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.

“It used to be Autism Awareness Month, but it’s kind of morphed into Autism Acceptance Month because I think everyone is aware that autism exists,” Baird said. “It’s accepting the fact that people do have autism and we should accept them for who they are.”

Baird began working with the organization because of the help they lent her and her son, who has autism, she said.

“The Autism Society has given us this place we can ease him into doing fun things,” Baird said. “We do Halloween events — trunk-or-treat events — and the first time he did that, he barely wanted to get out of the car. And by the second or third event we did, he was actually able to go around to some cars, get some candy and interact a little bit with other people.”

One of the events the organization will host during the month of April includes a sensory-friendly Easter egg trunk hunt Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. Baird said the event will take place at New Beginnings Church at 2163 St. Route 37 E. in Delaware, Ohio, and will be similar to a trunk-or-treat event.

Ohio State sorority Alpha Gamma Delta will volunteer at the Easter egg trunk hunt, Sarah Harris, a second-year in the integrated major in math and English program and vice president of philanthropy for Alpha Gamma Delta, said. The sorority is volunteering with the society because there are currently no other Greek life organizations taking on volunteer work with autism-related organizations, she said.

“I think sometimes we can get really wrapped up in our individual lives and our individual problems,” Harris said. “When you volunteer, you see that there’s so much of the world besides your upcoming math tests or your homework you have to finish, and it really puts everything into perspective.”

A speaker from the organization visited the sorority March 28 to give a presentation and motivate members prior to their volunteer opportunity, Harris said.

“I honestly hope to spread awareness because having a brother with autism, I’ll hear a lot of comments and misconceptions about autism,” Harris said. “With the presentation and going to a hands-on service event and actually being there, I really hope we can spread awareness and girls can see that autism is more than just the stereotypes.”

The Autism Society of Central Ohio has also partnered with outside organizations and companies such as City Barbecue and Homestead Beer Co. to raise money to fund initiatives like educational workshops, sensory-friendly events and support groups, Baird said.

Customers at all central Ohio City Barbecue locations April 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. who mention they are part of the “Dine to Donate” fundraiser will have a portion of the proceeds from their transaction given to the society, Baird said.

The nonprofit will also receive $1 for every Sun-Kissed Wheat beer sold at Homestead Beer Co.’s locations in Heath, Newark and Delaware, Ohio, for the month of April, Baird said. Homestead Beer Co. will host the society Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Heath location and April 20 at the Delaware location, where the nonprofit will sell sensory toys and spread awareness.

The nonprofit will also put on the Raffle4Autism online April 22 through April 29, and Baird said anyone can buy tickets starting at $4. The 30 raffle prizes will include an iPad, Nintendo Switch and a gift package from High Bank Distillery Co.

“We all kind of know someone with autism, but people don’t think about it so much unless it really affects them,” Baird said. “I think this is just kind of putting a perspective on that everyone is different; everyone sees things differently. And it’s kind of drawing attention to the fact that we should all be a little bit more compassionate, understanding and treat people like individuals.”

Those interested can get involved with the organization by volunteering at events such as the Easter egg hunt or the trunk-or-treat event later in the year and can sign up to volunteer on the organization’s website, Baird said.