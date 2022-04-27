Freshman guard Malaki Branham announced Wednesday he intends to hire an agent and officially remain in the 2022 NBA draft.

Branham, who declared April 1 he’d enter the NBA draft process while maintaining college eligibility, said he realized after the end of the season that becoming an NBA draft selection after just one season at Ohio State was a real possibility.

“This season has been nothing short of amazing for me,” Branham said. “Just talking to coach (Chris) Holtmann and my family about it, testing the waters was the best thing for me.”

Branham said his decision came after he saw his name put in the first round of some draft projections and received feedback from NBA representatives.

“Just being a first-round pick. I felt like it’s just, that was the biggest feedback I kind of needed,” Branham said.

During Branham’s first and only year with Ohio State, he averaged 13.7 points per game en route to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and a Third Team All-Big Ten selection.

Holtmann said he has spoken with NBA executives and general managers about Branham’s play. He said conversations and feedback regarding Branham got better each week.

“We’ve had tremendous conversations with NBA personnel in the past couple months,” Holtmann said. “In particular, since he initially put his name in, the feedback has been increasingly positive by the weeks.”

Branham played himself into draft consideration in his freshman season, as Holtmann noted Branham wasn’t on the NBA’s radar entering college.

Holtmann also said being witness to Branham’s journey has been extraordinary and he and the staff are elated to see what Branham can do in the NBA.

“Most importantly, I know we as a coaching staff are really excited for what he can be as an NBA player,” Holtmann said. “It’s been a remarkable journey really in the last year and I don’t think any of us, myself included, Malaki, his family, anticipated that it would come this quick, but again, this is a great day for he and his family,” Holtmann said.

After the first 10 games of his Buckeyes career, Branham averaged just 6.3 points per game and went scoreless against then-No. 22 Wisconsin Dec. 11, 2021. From then, Branham averaged 17 points per game and reached double figures in 18 contests, including the last 11 of the season.

Now more certain on his professional status as the NBA draft awaits June 23, Branham said he had respect and gratitude as he reflected on his time at Ohio State.

“I didn’t know what to expect this season,” Branham said. “Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t know how many minutes I was going to play, but just putting in the work and just throughout the season as we started playing games, my confidence grew.”