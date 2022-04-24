The Buckeyes added their second transfer in West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil, who announced he’ll join the program via Instagram Sunday.

McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting last season with the Mountaineers. Across three seasons with West Virginia, the 6-foot-3 guard produced 10.1 points per game while aiding the Mountaineers to a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020-21.

The Union, Kentucky, native had a previous Ohio college basketball stop before joining West Virginia. McNeil played at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, leading the junior college ranks behind an average of 29.7 points per contest in 2018-19.

McNeil joins Wright State junior guard Tanner Holden as the second addition the Buckeyes have made through the transfer portal since the end of the season.