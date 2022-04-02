Former Wright State junior guard Tanner Holden announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday after entering the transfer portal Tuesday.

Holden was a staple on a Wright State team that won the Horizon League title and earned a First Four win over Bryant in the NCAA Tournament, notching 37 points on 11-for-15 from the field.

Holden earned All-Horizon League First Team honors Feb. 22 as the conference’s second-best scorer, averaging 20.1 points per game. In three seasons with the Raiders, Holden produced 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

The Wheelersburg, Ohio, native scored in double digits in 33 of 36 games this season.

The addition of Holden bolsters the Ohio State guard unit that was decimated by the departures of Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell and Jimmy Sotos alongside freshman Malaki Branham’s decision to enter the 2022 NBA draft.