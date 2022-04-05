Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens will reportedly enter the transfer portal after spending four seasons as a Buckeye, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Versailles, Ohio, native finishes at Ohio State with the seventh-highest career 3-point field goal percentage in program history. Off the court, Ahrens was known for his leadership — serving as a team captain in 2021-22.

Ahrens saw his playing time dip over the course of a trying senior campaign in Columbus, falling out of the starting lineup in late January. He shot career lows in field goal and 3-point percentage in 2021-22, hitting on just 34.6 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range.

Ahrens has an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

In Ahrens’ freshman season, he posted a career-high 29 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc to score a 90-70 win against then-No. 22 Iowa Feb. 26, 2019.

Ahrens was a key figure for multiple NCAA Tournament teams and aided the Buckeyes to a No. 2 seed in 2020-21. As a junior, Ahrens produced a career-best 5.7 points per game on 42.5 percent from 3-point range.