Ohio State graduate forward Seth Towns will return to the Buckeyes for the 2022-23 season after missing last year while recovering from back surgery, according to the Columbus Dispatch’s Adam Jardy.

Towns played in 25 games for the Buckeyes in 2020-21, averaging 3.8 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting in 11 minutes per game. The Columbus native will play in his seventh collegiate season next year, graduating from Harvard prior to his two seasons at Ohio State.

In the 2021 Big Ten Tournament, in which the Buckeyes made a run to the championship game, Towns played a crucial role down the stretch against Purdue in the quarterfinal round. The 6-foot-8 forward tallied five consecutive points for the Buckeyes with under three minutes to go in overtime to help seal the 87-78 victory.

While at Harvard, Towns won the 2017-18 Ivy League Player of the Year but missed two seasons with a knee injury.

Towns is the second of the Buckeyes forwards to return to Ohio State this offseason, joining redshirt senior Justice Sueing.

Ohio State still has forwards junior Zed Key and redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler on the roster, while landing a commitment from Brice Sensabaugh as part of the 2022 recruiting class.