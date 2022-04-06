On the final back nine of the tournament, Ohio State held just a one-stroke lead above Cincinnati, with the Bearcats threatening to overtake them.

However, after four Buckeyes shot birdies on the tournament’s final hole, Ohio State secured its fifth-straight top-6 finish of the spring.

The Buckeyes placed fifth out of 15 teams at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, Friday through Sunday. Ohio State shot 55 birdies in the tournament, including 20 during the competitive final round.

Head coach Jay Moseley said although his team is aware of the rankings heading into each round, he stresses that they focus on each hole individually.

“We try to really, really emphasize the importance of playing one shot at a time and just be disciplined, to stay in the moment and not get too far ahead or behind yourself,” Moseley said.

Ohio State finished the tournament scoring 6-under 846 — 40 strokes behind of the tournament’s winner, Vanderbilt. Sophomore Maxwell Moldovan led the Buckeyes, finishing tied for 12th individually and scoring 5-under 208.

Ohio State opened the tournament with 23 birdies in the first round, placing sixth and shooting 2-under 282 Friday.

The second round proved to be the best for Ohio State, as it moved up a spot Saturday with a score of 6-under 278.

Graduate Marco Steyn had his best round of the outing Saturday, shooting five birdies on his way to scoring 4-under 67 — the best round for any Buckeye golfer in the tournament.

Steyn said he felt familiar with the course and this made him comfortable to perform well in the second round.

“It kind of felt like I had played [the course] more times than just a few rounds,” Steyn said. “I felt like I knew where I needed to hit the ball and how to give myself the best chances.“

Ohio State entered the final round three strokes ahead of Cincinnati with a score of 8-under 560.

During the final round Sunday, the Bearcats gained two strokes on Ohio State, but they remained behind the Buckeyes to end the outing, following 18th-hole birdies from Moldovan, Steyn, sophomore Adam Wallin and senior Jackson Chandler.

Steyn finished tied for 34th individually, scoring 5-over par on the day to finish with a score of 1-over 214.

Ohio State comes home for its next tournament at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate Championship at the Columbus Country Club April 23-24. This tournament will be the Buckeyes’ last before the Big Ten Championship begins April 29.

Moseley said the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate Championship is usually held on the Scarlet course at the Ohio State University Golf Club. He said despite the event not being at the university’s course this year, he is looking forward to the outing.

“It’ll be great to not truly be in our backyard on Scarlet, but it’ll be a home event for us nonetheless, and we’re very excited about the field,” Moseley said.