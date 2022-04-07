Ohio State freshmen goaltender Jakub Dobeš and defenseman Mason Lohrei received recognition for their impressive rookie seasons in the form of two Big Ten conference awards.

Dobeš was named Big Ten Freshman Goaltender of the Year and Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year, while Lohrei made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said he is proud of what the two rookies have accomplished, but the success goes back to the team as a whole.

“First and foremost, it’s a credit to what they’ve done,” Rohlik said. “Secondly, they’d be the first to tell you they would never have gotten these awards if it wasn’t for the other guys in that room. I think that sometimes goes unnoticed.”

Freshman forward Georgii Merkulov also picked up conference honors, landing on the All-Big Ten First Team.

Dobeš echoed his coach’s sentiment about his teammates’ role in winning his individual awards, saying the award would have been presented to someone else if it hadn’t been for their support on the ice.

“I’m happy to win it and it’s an honor and I’d like to thank my teammates to help me allow me to win it,” Dobeš said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be the winner this year.”

The Ostrava, Czech Republic, native finished the year with a .934 save percentage despite the Buckeyes losing six of their last seven games to end the season, including a 2-1 series loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Dobeš said he knows all eyes will be on him next season having been named the conference’s top goaltender but the pressure doesn’t worry him.

“I need to play hard, even harder than this year,” Dobeš said. “Expectations are high for me, I know that. I just need to do my best job, and hopefully I will have a good season next year.”

Lohrei was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins and, therefore, could sign an entry-level contract this offseason rather than return to Ohio State.

While that decision has not yet been made as to whether or not Lohrei’s No. 6 jersey will be scarlet and gray or black and yellow, the defenseman said winning these awards would not influence his play in any major way.

“Obviously coming back for a second year, I’ll have more confidence, but I don’t think the awards have too much to do with that,” Lohrei said. “I don’t focus on that stuff too much.”

Ohio State narrowly missed out on qualifying for the NCAA Tournament this season. Lohrei said winning individual postseason awards serves as no consolation to losing their shot at the 2022 title, but he and the team remain committed to their mission of national recognition.

“The reason we play is to win a national championship, to win a Big Ten championship, to win the regular season, stuff like that,” Lohrei said. “All of us are pretty focused on trying to win a national championship, and that’s our main goal.”