Three Buckeyes earned All-Big Ten honors Wednesday.

Freshman defenseman Bobby Van Buren was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He’s held five opponents to 10 or fewer goals in a game this season while playing in 13 games and starting eight.

Van Buren, a Wingate, North Carolina, native, is the third Buckeye to earn the award in the last five years, joining Tre Leclaire in 2017 and Justin Inacio in 2018. Van Buren is the first close defenseman to receive this award in the eight-year history of Big Ten lacrosse.

He also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten second team. He grabbed 20 ground balls and forced 10 turnovers.

Senior attackman Jack Myers was a first team All-Big Ten Selection. For Myers, this is the second time he has been named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Nationally, Myers ranks fourth in assists per game with 3.08 and sixth with 5.46 points per game, scoring at least two points in 12 of the 13 regular season games and notching six games with six or more points. Myers is nine assists from the single-season program record, chasing Terry Gilmore — who produced 49 in 1978.

Senior attackman Jackson Reid also earned an All-Big Ten second team selection. He’s third in the Big Ten in goals per game at 2.72 and sixth with 3.92 points per game.

Reid has multiple points in 11 of the 13 regular season games this season. Reid enters tournament play with 120 career goals, which puts him No. 5 in Ohio State history.

Ohio State hopes to continue its season as the No. 3 seed in this year’s Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes will host No. 6-seed Michigan (7-7, 0-5 Big Ten) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals at Ohio Stadium.