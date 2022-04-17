After three quarters, No. 8 Ohio State men’s lacrosse looked like it could pull off the biggest upset of the year against No. 1 Maryland Saturday.

However, the Terrapins (11-0, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away from the Buckeyes (8-4, 2-2 Big Ten) behind a 7-1 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. With the win over Ohio State, Maryland clinched a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship for the second season in a row.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins traded goals for a majority of the game, however the dominance of Maryland started to take over in the fourth quarter. Maryland held just a one-goal advantage entering the fourth quarter, utilizing its scoring outburst to create distance from the Buckeyes.

Fifth-year attackman Logan Wisnauskas had a total of seven points while tying a season-high five goals.

The Terrapins faced their largest deficit all season when they trailed Ohio State 7-3 with 9:53 left in the second quarter. Maryland outscored Ohio State 16-5 over the game’s final 39 minutes.

Senior goalie Skylar Wahlund collected 19 saves Saturday, the most by a Buckeye since Josh Kirson collected 19 March 7, 2020, against Hofstra.

The Buckeyes were led by senior attackmen Jack Myers and Colby Smith. Smith had a team-high three goals and Myers netted two goals along with four assists.

Maryland outshot Ohio State 46 to 35 and held an advantage in the face off, beating the Buckeyes 20-15 in the X .

No. 8 Ohio State hosts Michigan in its final regular season game April 24 at Ohio Stadium. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.