No. 9 Ohio State men’s lacrosse hosts Johns Hopkins Saturday at noon at Ohio Stadium as conference play continues in a tough Big Ten conference.

The Buckeyes (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) are coming off a big win April 1 against Penn State, putting together an 18-9 rout in front of a home crowd. The Blue Jays (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) have had a loaded schedule this season and are coming off a loss to then-No. 6 Rutgers 12-7 Sunday.

The Buckeyes will honor former players Saturday and head coach Nick Myers said he is excited for the special weekend.

“Alumni weekend is a special weekend that we look forward to every year. I think the fellowship that we have is very special,” Myers said. “To have the alums back and this is a game we will honor them. Hopefully allow those who have come from different states, different classes, different decades to just enjoy each other.”

Ohio State showed off its offensive firepower in last week’s victory over Penn State, scoring on the Nittany Lions at will.

The Buckeyes average 14.60 goals per game, good for No. 10 nationally. The offensive trio of senior attackmen Colby Smith and Jack Myers and senior midfielder Jackson Reid has been difficult to stop for any opponent.

Jack Myers leads the Big Ten in assists per game with 2.70 and is tied for first in total number of assists at 27. Following a five-goal day against Penn State, Smith leads the team with 30 goals. He ranks second in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally, averaging three goals per game.

“We’ve been focusing on the little details, effort plays, hustle plays to fire us up and spark our offense and defense,” Reid said.

Ohio State leads the nation in its extra-man offense, scoring 22 goals on 34 attempts for a .647 conversion percentage.

In goal for the Buckeyes is senior goalkeeper Skylar Wahlund. Wahlund has started the last three games and was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week Tuesday for his 11-save performance against Penn State.

The Blue Jays are primed to give Wahlund a tough time as senior attackman Joey Epstein and senior midfielder Garrett Degnon have combined for 43 goals and 20 assists.

Nick Myers said he knows it will be a challenge to face Johns Hopkins’ offense and the Buckeyes need to stick to the simple stuff on defense.

“It has to start with your scheme and building confidence when it comes to sliding decisions. It’s never a scenario where it’s like go or don’t go. It’s reading personnel, it’s reading matchups, it’s riding as well,” Nick Myers said. “As competition gets stiffer and games become bigger and bigger and we get to the end of the year, you fall back on your training, your defensive rhythm and being able to stay connected to each man.”

Johns Hopkins is familiar with top-ranked opponents as the 11 opponents the Blue Jays have played have compiled a record of 66-32, which gives a .673 opponent winning percentage to rank fourth in the nation.

“They’re an excellent team, they’re battle tested. They have played one of the toughest schedules in the country,” Myers said. “You look at their defense, they do a great job of sliding and organizing as a unit. Offensively, they’re very dynamic. Their guys are out there, they are as good as anybody in the country in terms of ball movement, spacing.”

In goal for the Blue Jays will be graduate goalkeeper Josh Kirson, who is sixth in the conference in saves per game behind10.64 saves per contest.

Since the Big Ten-era in lacrosse began in 2015, the Buckeyes have a 6-4 edge over 10 games in the series with the Blue Jays. However, Saturday will be the 16th all-time meeting between the programs with Johns Hopkins holding a 9-6 edge in the series.

The game will be televised on ESPNU starting at noon from Ohio Stadium.