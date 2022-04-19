A trade association representing national and international men’s fraternities will have Ohio State representation as part of its Interfraternity Advisory Council — a program that will advise staff, discuss student experiences and cultivate student leadership at interfraternity councils across the county.

The North American Interfraternity Conference represents fraternities both in the U.S.and Canada, according to the association’s website. Hunter Hartwig, associate director of Sorority and Fraternity Life, said the council will feature 10 members from 10 different universities across the country — including Ben Eisenberg, a third-year in economics and finance and the president of the Interfraternity Council at Ohio State.

Hartwig said in an email the council will provide relevant feedback and guidance to the association, including on business standards and structures that benefit Greek Life chapters.

Eisenberg said in an email he is looking forward to the opportunity to provide feedback to the council and Greek Life chapters across the country.

“Utilizing the voices on the council and feedback from representative councils, I’m excited to play a part in helping chapters grow and be successful,” Eisenberg said.

Eisenberg said the other schools involved in the council include the University of Tulsa, North Carolina State University, University of Indiana-Bloomington, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Southern California, Auburn University, the University of Connecticut and and the State University of New York-Plattsburgh.

Eisenberg said he is most excited to create procedures that assist new or struggling chapters, some of which lack the time or membership to take on these challenges.

“Two of the biggest challenges I’ve seen chapters struggle with are holding their members accountable and structuring successful recruitment activities,” Eisenberg said.

The council will meet six times over the next year, Eisenberg said. Four meetings will be held virtually, and two are planned to be held at the North American Interfraternity Conference’s headquarters in Indianapolis.

Hartwig said the association tried to create a council similar to this several years ago, but he is hoping for more success this time around.

“I think this is the NIC saying, ‘Hey, this is something another group has tried; maybe if we try something similar we’ll have some luck with that,’ ” Hartwig said.