Woody’s Tavern, located in the Ohio Union, experienced a brief fire in the kitchen Monday.

The cause of the fire is unknown, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said. The Ohio Union was evacuated around 1 p.m. and the fire was quickly contained.

Also Monday afternoon, numerous campus buildings were without running water due to a water main break on John Herrick Drive. These buildings, including Thompson library, 18th Avenue Library and the RPAC, were evacuated.

Ohio State then canceled the remainder of in-person classes Monday due to the water main break.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said all Traditions dining locations will be open for grab-and-go options only. He said all other dining locations and recreation centers will close.

Jessica Orozco contributed reporting.