Woody’s Tavern, located in the Ohio Union, experienced a brief fire in the kitchen Monday.
The cause of the fire is unknown, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said. The Ohio Union was evacuated around 1 p.m. and the fire was quickly contained.
Also Monday afternoon, numerous campus buildings were without running water due to a water main break on John Herrick Drive. These buildings, including Thompson library, 18th Avenue Library and the RPAC, were evacuated.
Ohio State then canceled the remainder of in-person classes Monday due to the water main break.
University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said all Traditions dining locations will be open for grab-and-go options only. He said all other dining locations and recreation centers will close.
Jessica Orozco contributed reporting.