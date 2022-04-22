Well, friends, we’ve reached the point in the year when the weather gets warmer, everyone buckles down for finals and summer is just around the corner.

For me, it’s the end of the road for this year’s Pie Day Friday adventures. Despite the two-month hiatus, like Michael Jordan, this is my last dance.

And it couldn’t have come at a better restaurant.

Forno Kitchen + Bar is located in the Short North at 721 N. High St., somewhere between all the new-age bars and steakhouses that don’t have front windows. While enjoying a meal there, diners can look out a window and see Columbus’ bizarre spin on the famous “American Gothic” painting.

The lightheartedness of the painting also symbolizes the atmosphere at Forno. I was definitely underdressed, and my net worth was lacking when I walked in the restaurant, but for those willing to splurge on a fancy night out eating, laughing and hanging out with friends, Forno might be the spot.

I set up my camera and started my review on the street outside the building, immersed within the wonderful Columbus community, when the door opened and someone asked, “How’s the pizza?”

Klevi Rybak, a Forno employee, came outside and wanted to know my thoughts. For the first time ever, Pie Day Friday had a guest.

When it comes to pizza, there is no such thing as bad pizza, just pizza that isn’t executed as close to perfection as I would like. So I let him know my thoughts.

The pizza was the best I have had in my journey across campus.

The slightly-too-greasy body and lacking sauce were my only gripes with the slice. These flaws would typically lead to docked points, but Forno somehow executed them to perfection, complementing other elements of the pizza.

The first example was the crust. It was doughy but provided a fluffy complement to the cheese and pepperoni. The best way to eat Forno’s crust is while still having a bite of sauce, cheese and pepperoni, soaking up the greasy contents of the body to make for a more well-balanced mouthful.

Secondly, there wasn’t much sauce on the pizza, but what was there was bursting with flavor. Everyone jokes that the secret is in the sauce, but I think with Forno, that’s genuinely the case.

There was enough cheese and pepperoni to go around, but the cherry on top of this pizza was the parmesan crumble. It was sprinkled throughout the body and onto the crust and was honestly what caused me to tack on another full point to the score.

Klevi stood next to me, occasionally interjecting with Forno promotions, and was quick to point out that while I was trying to think of a score, I had eaten almost the whole slice.

Good eye, Klevi. It was a tasty slice.

But, you may be thinking, “Casey, did you just say that to spare his feelings?”

Do you really think after all this time of getting in front of the camera and sharing my thoughts on pizza that I’d throw away the integrity of a review? And on the last one? Not a chance.

With that being said, it’s been an honor to share this time with you on my journey to find the best pizza in the Ohio State community, and Forno stands at the top of the mountain alongside Sicilia and Cottage Inn.

Remember the only food in this life that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner, hot or cold, with or without a plate, folded or unfolded, is pizza. It allows any and all to be graced by its presence and taste.

Until next time, take care and happy eating.

Rating: 8.4/10