Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson gave the annual State of the University address Thursday, highlighting the university’s progress in improving mental health resources, academics and access to education.

Johnson’s speech, held at the Wexner Center for the Arts, focused on the steps Ohio State has taken to make higher education more accessible to everyone. Johnson said the Scarlet & Gray Advantage program, which will begin in the fall with a pilot program of 125 students, aims to give every college student the opportunity to graduate debt-free from Ohio State.

“The ultimate goal is to do this at scale so that, without the burden of student loans, Ohio State graduates can say yes to every great opportunity life throws their way — graduate school, a job they are passionate about, service, homeownership, a family,” Johnson said.

Johnson said since the initiative was launched, it has gathered a lot of support. She said $84 million has been donated to fund it thus far, surpassing the original first-year goal of $58 million.

Johnson also said the university is working to enhance existing mental health services and encourage students to seek help as soon as they need it following former Ohio State football player Harry Miller’s medical retirement from the sport.

Johnson said the university is fortunate to have people who are willing to speak out about mental health, including philanthropist Jeffrey Schottenstein and Miller, a third-year in mechanical engineering.

“Harry has said about the epidemic of anxiety and depression among his peers: ‘The dilemma is that nobody has to say something, but that is precisely why somebody has to say something.’ Harry, thank you for saying something,” Johnson said.

Johnson announced that the Jay & Jeanie Schottenstein Family Foundation — a Columbus-based nonprofit led by Columbus native Jeffrey Schottenstein — gifted Ohio State $10 million to fund the Jeffrey Schottenstein Program for Resilience.

On the academic front, Johnson commended the university for its excellence in academics and research — highlighting some of its achievements.

Johnson announced that the College of Public Health and the College of Arts and Sciences have collaborated to create a new interdisciplinary minor in public health and the arts.

“During this pandemic, we have seen some great public health communications, and some not so great,” Johnson said. “So, teaching students to use the power of art to persuade people to take care of their health is crucial.”

Johnson also announced the launch of a gene therapy institute to help those with diseases caused by missing or mutated genes.

“Led by Dr. Krystof Bankiewicz and Dr. Russell Lonser, the institute will double down on our strength in the field, including research being conducted by over 50 faculty in six colleges,” Johnson said.

In addition to speaking about the university’s actions, Johnson touched on current events.

Johnson said she was inspired by the way the Ohio State community rallied to support Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

“It has also been inspiring to see the ways that our students, faculty and staff have thrown themselves into supporting Ukrainian refugees, as well as Ukrainians remaining in country — countering cruelty with kindness,” Johnson said.

To end her address, Johnson said she looks forward to the next year with Ohio State.

“Without question, the Ohio State University is a force to be reckoned with,” Johnson said. “It has been a great year, and I think the next one will be even greater.”