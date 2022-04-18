A battle of the offenses was the tale of the weekend as the Buckeyes traveled to Iowa City, Iowa, and picked up the series sweep.

Ohio State (27-10, 7-5 Big Ten) scored a combined 23 runs across three games to pick up its first conference sweep of the season over Iowa (18-23, 1-13 Big Ten).

Game 1

The long ball was the name of the game Friday.

Starting in the top of the third inning, the Buckeyes scored first as a result of a two-run single by junior designated player Sam Hackenbracht, which were the only runs scored without a home run.

Senior pinch hitter Kaitlyn Coffman started the home run barrage the next inning, hitting a three-run shot to right field, making it 5-0 Buckeyes.

Graduate lefty Lexie Handley gave up back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, first to senior outfielder Riley Sheehy, then to sophomore outfielder Brylee Klosterman, narrowing the Buckeyes’ lead to three.

Senior infielder Niki Carver hit her fifth home run in the past 10 games in the seventh inning, scoring herself and Hackenbracht for her 99th and 100th career RBIs, giving Ohio State a couple of insurance runs.

The Hawkeyes gave one last effort in the bottom half of the frame on a home run off the bat of sophomore utility Denali Loecker, however it wasn’t enough as the Buckeyes won 7-3.

Handley picked up her 14th win of the season while striking out seven with help from her defense, as Iowa left the bases loaded three times during the game.

Game 2

Iowa threatened a comeback in the seventh inning, but the Buckeyes ultimately prevailed 6-4.

Ohio State got on the board immediately with sophomore infielder McKenzie Bump getting things started with a two-run triple, and freshman infielder Kami Kortokrax singling to score her, making it 3-0 at the end of the first inning.

Junior catcher Taylor Pack picked up her first collegiate home run to lead off the second inning.

The Hawkeyes battled back in the bottom half of the inning, starting with sophomore infielder Amber DeSena knocking in an RBI single, then Sheehy hitting a sacrifice fly to cut the Buckeyes’ lead in half.

Both offenses were quiet until the fifth inning, where Kortokrax hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in a throwing error by the catcher, scoring junior Tegan Cortelletti who pinch ran for Hackenbracht.

Kortokrax contributed once again in the top of the seventh inning when she hit a sacrifice fly to score junior pinch runner Mariah Rodriguez.

After two walks, sophomore righty Emily Ruck came in for relief of fellow sophomore right-hander Allison Smith. Ruck immediately gave up an RBI single to junior infielder Sophia Maras, then a sacrifice fly to sophomore infielder Sammy Diaz. However, Ruck pitched two quick outs after that to pick up the save and give the Buckeyes the 6-4 win.

Game 3

While both offenses put up a good amount of runs Sunday, the Buckeyes doubled Iowa’s as they picked up the 10-5 win.

Once again, Ohio State jumped ahead early. Bump hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning, followed by a Kortokrax single to score Carver, giving the Buckeyes a 3-0 lead.

Hackenbracht hit her 12th home run in the past 24 games the following inning, hitting a three-run shot over the left field wall.

After a couple of defensive gems, senior outfielder Meggie Otte made it 7-0 after a solo home run to center field in the third inning.

A few more insurance runs were scored the next inning, starting with a RBI single from Carver. Then, sophomore Kirsten Eppele pinch hit for Kortokrax and proceeded to hit her first career home run, a two-run shot to extend the Buckeyes’ lead even further.

Iowa finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth frame. Handley gave up a three-run home run to Loecker, her second of the weekend. The Hawkeyes tried to build on this momentum the following inning, with two RBI doubles off the bats of Loecker and junior outfielder Nia Carter.

Smith came in for relief in the sixth, then pitched 1 1/2 perfect innings to seal the deal for Ohio State’s 10-5 win.

The Buckeyes are back home Tuesday, playing a doubleheader against Penn State starting at 3 p.m. Both games will be streamed on BTN+.