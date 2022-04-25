A major water main break on John Herrick Drive has left many buildings across Ohio State’s campus with low or no water pressure and canceled in-person classes Monday.

According to a tweet from Emergency Management, crews are working to fix the problem, but as of now, there is no estimated time for restoration of services.

According to an email from Emergency Management, no water that comes from water lines should be consumed, including ice machines, coffee makers and drinking fountains. It instead recommends drinking from water bottles.

The RPAC was evacuated Monday afternoon following the break. 18th Avenue Library is closed and Traditions at Scott is accepting only to-go orders at this time.

18th Avenue and Thompson libraries are closed.

According to a tweet from Columbus Public Utilities, the break was a result of a contractor hitting the waterline. Columbus crews are working to fix the issue, but there is no estimated time for restoration of services.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said all Traditions dining locations will open for grab-and-go options only. He said all other dining locations and recreation centers will close.

Herrick Drive between Olentangy River Road and Cannon Drive is closed due to the break.

According to the Transportation and Traffic Management website, the Ackerman Shuttle, Patient Courtesy Shuttle and paratransit will be rerouted due to the break. Delays are expected for all transportation services, including CABS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Jessica Langer, Danny Fogarty and Olivia Albert contributed reporting.