With only two weeks until the end of the semester, Ohio State students are growing excited for the first standard spring commencement since the start of the pandemic.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email the preparation for commencement will be similar to ceremonies from 2019 and before. This includes an in-person commencement without guest limitations or social distancing requirements.

However, Booker said people should be cautious of any symptoms they may have and watch commencement virtually if needed.

Ohio State has held six ceremonies with pandemic restrictions. All spring, summer and autumn 2020 commencements were held virtually. The 2020 graduates were later honored at an in-person ceremony in the ’Shoe Aug. 7, 2021. Spring, summer and autumn 2021 ceremonies were held in a modified, in-person fashion with two events, limited seating and COVID-19 protocols in place.

“As a reminder, anyone who is feeling sick should stay home and is encouraged to watch the livestream,” Booker said.

McKenna Hensley, a fourth-year in public health, said she is excited that all of her loved ones can attend her various graduation ceremonies — including the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s ceremony and spring commencement — because there is no longer a ticket restriction.

Halle Steingass, a graduate student in social work, said she ordered her cap and gown six weeks in advance. With her program finishing early, she said she can now relax, take her graduation pictures and enjoy campus for the last time as a graduate student.

Booker said individuals can recommend commencement speakers year-round. Students, faculty and staff within the Commencement Speaker Advisory Committee create a list from those recommendations and send them to Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam and University President Kristina M. Johnson. Johnson makes the final decision and invites the guest to speak at commencement.

Although Hensley is not familiar with the commencement speaker, Intel CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger, she said she is excited to hear him speak at the ceremony.

Steingass said her brother’s graduation in 2020 was fully virtual, so she is excited for her family to attend her commencement ceremony this year.

“It is exciting in that way, that I get to celebrate with my family and everyone gets to come and be a part of it,” Steingass said.