Students, staff and alumni will have the opportunity to view an annual innovation and entrepreneurship showcase highlighting technology developed by Ohio State faculty, students and alumni Friday.

ShowOHI/O, a formal open-house-style showcase celebrating students, staff and alumni’s original ideas and projects will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Longaberger Alumni House. The event is in collaboration with the Alumni Association, the Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship and the Ohio State Innovation Studio, according to the event’s website. Amber Phillips, a second-year in computer science and engineering and student lead of ShowOHI/O, said the event provides students a chance to network with technological entrepreneurs.

“[ShowOHI/O] will be an opportunity to get connected with local startup and innovation resources. It is also a great time to meet other like-minded tech entrepreneurs,” Phillips said.

According to the ShowOHI/O website, guests can attend for free by registering online before the event begins at 6 p.m.

Phillips said around 150-200 guests are expected to attend, with more registering closer to the day of the event. There will be 15 presenters, composed of Ohio State students, faculty and alumni, covering topics ranging from innovative webcams to Braille technology.

ShowOHI/O was originally founded by the OHI/O Program — an informal, student-led learning program and research platform aimed at fostering a tech culture at Ohio State — according to the program’s website. The program works with students to mentor them and support their projects, such as those being showcased Friday.

The event will also feature a panel made up of Paige Wilson, a professor in the Moritz College of Law, Emre Koksal, founder of security software Anchor, and Derek DeHart, head of product at travel insurance company battleface, according to the website. The panelists will discuss resources available for university-affiliated startups.

Koksal, who is also a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Ohio State, said he suggests students take advantage of the opportunities the showcase offers.

“Think about ways you can contribute to the dynamic and growing segment of the local business ecosystem,” Koksal said. “I look forward to the personal interactions and getting together with the students and community.”

To end the night, the Buckeye Choice Award, voted on by attendees to decide the best presentation, will be announced.

Bret Shaffer, a first-year in computer science and engineering and co-creator of the Smart Door Project — facial recognition door technology — said winning the award would show their work paid off.

“It would really show that the hard work and effort we put into creating this project made something special and motivate us to continue supporting this project,” Shaffer said. “We’re really looking forward to the event itself and getting some great feedback and assistance.”

Cheryl Turnbull, senior director for the Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship and moderator for the event, said she is looking forward to the showcase, as it will be in person for the first time since 2019.

“Although I love that we’ve been able to continue our events virtually, it doesn’t take the place of seeing everyone in person and feeling the energy in the room,” Turnbull said.