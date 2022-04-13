The Ohio State women’s basketball team announced Monday graduate forward Tanaya Beacham signed with Sunshine Coast Phoenix in Australia.

The Sunshine Coast Phoenix basketball team is located in Queensland, Australia, in the National Basketball League 1.

Beacham, who transferred to Ohio State after completing her first three years of eligibility at the University of Toledo, played in 31 games this season, averaging 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 points per game, respectively.

Head coach Kevin McGuff said he is excited to see Beacham perform at the next level because she is a well-rounded player.

“She plays so hard, she brings energy, she rebounds, she defends, she runs the floor. She does all the things that any coach would want or any team would want,” McGuff said. “I know she’s going to take that with her to Australia for sure.”

McGuff said one of his goals is to provide his athletes with the opportunity to advance their basketball career beyond the collegiate level and he is proud of Beacham for her accomplishment.

“That’s one of the things that we want to do, certainly, is to put our players in position to play at the next level if they choose to,” McGuff said. “I’m incredibly excited for Tanaya. She’ll do a great job. She loves the game. She plays so hard. It’s just, I’m going to be really excited to watch her career flourish.”