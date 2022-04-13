Sophomore forward Gabby Hutcherson announced Tuesday she will enter the transfer portal for the 2022-23 season.

The Westerville, Ohio, native played in 18 games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds pergame while totaling 12 blocks.

“Dear Buckeye Nation, I would like to say thank you for the unwavering support the past two years. I would also like to thank the coaching staff for the opportunity to be here at this amazing university,” Hutcherson said in the announcement. “I want to say THANK YOU to my teammates for the constant support and love through the many hardships I endured, I will never forget the sisterhood that we created.”

Hutcherson joined Ohio State as a five-star recruit out of Westerville South High School in 2020, where she helped her squad to two district titles.

Hutcherson was a basketball legacy at Ohio State, taking after her mother Mindy Smith who was a four-year letter winner and co-captain for the Buckeyes in the 1987-90 seasons.