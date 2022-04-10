Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.

The Westerville, Ohio, native played in 15 games throughout her two years with the Buckeyes, including eight times this season with a career-high 10 minutes Nov. 23, 2021, against Bellarmine. Additionally, Jones was named an OSU Scholar Athlete in 2021.

“I want to start off by saying thank you to buckeye nation for accepting me for the past two years! You guys were such a supportive group and I can’t thank you enough,” Jones said. ”I also want to thank my osu teammates as well for being so accepting and loving! They are my sisters for life and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to be surrounded by.”

Prior to Ohio State, Jones led Westerville South High School to two district titles in her last three seasons. During her senior year, she averaged 12.4 points and was named First Team All-OCC-Buckeye Division and Second Team All District. During Jones’ junior season, she averaged 15.8 points per game and was named third team All-Ohio.

Jones’ announcement marks the fourth player who will depart from the Buckeye program since the end of the season, joining graduate forward Tanaya Beacham and senior guard Braxtin Miller — who have both reached their maximum seasons of college eligibility — and sophomore guard Kateri Poole who entered the transfer portal March 28.