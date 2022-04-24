The No. 10 Ohio State women’s tennis team secured its third Big Ten regular season title under head coach Melissa Schaub, downing Rutgers 4-0 Sunday to clinch the conference’s best record.

Ohio State (18-4, 11-0 Big Ten) capped off an undefeated home record, winning its final regular season match against Rutgers (5-17, 0-11 Big Ten).

“We addressed some things after Friday’s match and I’m just happy for the girls,” Schaub said. “I’m happy for these guys to get to celebrate a little bit and enjoy themselves.”

Among those celebrating is graduate Luna Dormet, who was honored for senior day. Dormet’s time at Ohio State saw her claim 60 singles wins and only 16 losses across three years donning the scarlet and gray.

“It was tough this morning when I got up. I was like, ‘Dang, it’s my last day,’” Dormet said. “Obviously not easy but it’s a good day.”

Dormet and the Buckeyes started the match strong and never looked back. The first two doubles matches were decided handily, with juniors Irina Cantos Siemers and Lucia Marzal handling freshman Jackeline Lopez and sophomore Daira Cardenas 6-0 on court two.

Following suit were seniors Kolie Allen and Isabelle Boulais, who stayed on top of senior Tess Fisher and sophomore Alisa Prinyarux the entire match and won 6-1 on court one. The final doubles match was not completed, and Ohio State entered singles play with a 1-0 lead.

After securing first set victories on every court, the Buckeyes continued to roll over the Scarlet Knights. Marzal topped Cardenas 6-1, 6-1 on court five and No. 63-ranked freshman Sydni Ratliff won against senior Sydney Kaplan 6-1, 6-3 on court three to give the Buckeyes a 3-0 advantage, one point away from victory.

No. 9 Cantos topped Fisher 6-4, 6-0 on court one to push the score to 4-0. The remaining matches were left unfinished as Ohio State collected its trophy for winning the regular season title.

The Buckeyes will travel to Iowa City, Iowa, to compete in the Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament. Ohio State begins its Big Ten Tournament title pursuit Friday against the winner of Penn State-Minnesota Thursday.