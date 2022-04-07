Ohio State has found its stride against Big Ten teams this season. Now, the Buckeyes will face another team Friday that squashed their chances of going undefeated in conference play last season.

No. 7 Ohio State (12-4, 5-0 Big Ten) squares off against No. 37 Northwestern (11-5, 6-0 Big Ten) Friday at 3 p.m. The match will likely be played at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center — either indoors or outdoors depending on the weather — where the Buckeyes have yet to lose a match.

Head coach Melissa Schaub said she is well aware of what playing against Northwestern means for her squad.

“Northwestern is always good; they beat us last time we played,” Schaub said. “It’s good to have another big match here coming up over the weekend.”

On Feb. 7, 2021, No. 13 Northwestern defeated No. 9 Ohio State 4-3 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The loss served as the Buckeyes’ only conference defeat on their way to the Big Ten title.

Leading the Wildcats is No. 118-ranked senior Clarissa Hand, who’s gone 14-11 in singles matches this season and is the only ranked singles player on Northwestern’s roster. She’s also a part of the No. 78-ranked duo with sophomore Maria Shusharina.

Junior and Lantern reporter Kathleen Jones said the Buckeyes are ready to embrace the challenge in front of them.

“We always love having big matches at home,” Jones said.

The Buckeyes are coming off a dominant 4-0 victory against Michigan State at home Sunday and hope to ride that momentum into their match Friday, Schaub said.

“We’ll be ready to go for Friday night,” Schaub said. “It’ll be a big one.”

Live scoring and a livestream will be available on Ohio State’s website.

Editor’s note: Kathleen Jones is currently a freelance reporter for The Lantern.