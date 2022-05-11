Ohio State landed its first commitment of the 2024 class as five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced he’ll join the Buckeyes on Twitter Monday.

Raiola stands 6-foot-3 and is from Chandler, Arizona. He’s the No. 3 quarterback and No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. Likewise, Raiola is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arizona but labeled as a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.

Head coach Ryan Day has corralled several highly touted quarterbacks in recent years, including four-star freshman and early enrollee Devin Brown, and Raiola’s pro-style makeup will allow him to enter the Buckeyes’ room with the potential to be next in line.

With Raiola’s commitment, he joins sophomores Kyle McCord and C.J. Stroud in addition to former Buckeyes Quinn Ewers and Justin Fields as five-star quarterbacks to pick Ohio State under Day.