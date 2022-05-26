The Ohio State athletic department announced kickoff times and television networks for three Buckeyes home football games Thursday.

The Buckeyes will host Rutgers for their Homecoming and the Ohio Stadium 100 celebration game at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, according to the release. The 2022 season marks the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium, which hosted its first game against Ohio Wesleyan Oct. 7, 1922. The television network is still to be determined.

According to the release, Ohio State will also host Arkansas State at noon and on the Big Ten Network Sept. 10 for its first afternoon kickoff of the year. The Buckeyes previously announced a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time for their season-opener against Notre Dame Sept. 3 when revealing three additional start times and network carriers May 17.

Ohio State will continue its string of five-consecutive home games — the Buckeyes’ first such homestand to open a season since 2003-04 — with a 7 p.m. start against Toledo on FOX Sept. 17, according to the release.

The Big Ten Conference and Ohio State have yet to announce the kickoff time for the Sept. 24 matchup against Wisconsin on ABC. The start times and broadcast channels for the remainder of the conference schedule will be announced in-season, according to the release.

Ohio State’s 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State at noon on BTN

Sept. 17 vs. Toledo at 7 p.m. on FOX

Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin on ABC

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers at 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Michigan State

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 vs. Iowa

Oct. 29 at Penn State

Nov. 5 at Northwestern

Nov. 12 vs. Indiana

Nov. 19 at Maryland

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan at noon on FOX

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship at 8 p.m. on FOX