University President Kristina M. Johnson addressed the recent shootings in Texas and Buffalo, providing mental health resources for students in a universitywide email Thursday.

The two shootings, which occurred 10 days apart, saw several fatalities. Johnson said in the email that the shootings deeply affected her, and she, along with the Buckeye community, is mourning the loss of those who died.

“The tragic and senseless shooting in Texas on Tuesday undoubtedly has affected many of us and stirred great sorrow,” Johnson said. “All of Buckeye Nation joins in mourning for the victims, as we did for those killed in the mass-shooting in Buffalo and all other acts of violence nationwide.”

The shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket took place May 14, in which 10 victims — all Black individuals — were killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The second shooting occurred Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 people — including 19 children — were killed.

Johnson said university resources are available to students who are struggling with their mental health. She said, although Mental Health Awareness Month ends Tuesday, the Office of Student Life continues to offer resources.

“In the wake of the shooting in Texas, and as we conclude Mental Health Awareness Month, please do not hesitate to seek help if you need it,” Johnson said.

The story has been updated at 6:26 p.m. to reflect a more accurate number of those killed in the Texas shooting.