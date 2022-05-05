Ohio State continued the reworking of its program Thursday with four promotions for returning staff members.

The Buckeyes announced that former assistant coach Jake Diebler has been promoted to associate head coach, and former special assistant to the head coach Mike Netti will serve as an assistant coach next season.

“Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” head coach Chris Holtmann stated in a release. “He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”

According to the release, former video coordinator Kyle Davis was named the director of recruiting, while former program assistant Robbie Rucki rounded out the four promotions, being named the Buckeyes’ video coordinator for next season.

“This is a great opportunity for me to continue to learn from and grow alongside one of the very best in college basketball,” Diebler stated in a release. “My family and I love Ohio State, the city of Columbus, and are looking forward to working with this year’s team.”

The elevations come during an offseason in which the Buckeyes have already lost two assistant coaches to positions elsewhere. Former assistant coach Ryan Pedon took the head coaching job at Illinois State March 4 and Tony Skinn took an assistant role at Maryland March 22.

Ohio State hired assistant coach Jack Owens April 2 to help fill the vacancies left from Pedon and Skinn’s departures. Holtmann said April 27 that he was still trying to figure out what role and position group Owens would work with.

“I’m so grateful to Coach Holtmann for his trust in me and honored to have the opportunity in this role on our staff,” Netti stated in a release. “He and I have worked closely for almost 20 years, building programs, building relationships, and investing in our players. He has made me a better coach and I’ve benefited from his leadership.”

Holtmann stated that the promotions will improve the staff for next season.

“These promotions, along with the addition of a director of recruiting and branding in which Kyle Davis will fill, gives us a strong, dynamic and complete staff,” Holtmann stated in a release.