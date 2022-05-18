Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann will receive a three-year contract extension through 2027-28, pending University Board of Trustees approval Thursday, the Ohio State athletic department announced in a release Wednesday.

Holtmann’s new contract will raise his total annual compensation to $3.5 million per year — a $500,000 increase from his previous contract agreement — with an annual base salary of $1 million, according to the release.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Feb. 16 he is “really happy” with the direction Holtmann is leading the basketball program.

“We strive for championships, and there’s no question we need to get there and we will, but you look at his recruiting, and it’s off the chain,” Smith said. “I just love the teaching he does.”

Holtmann joined the Buckeyes in June 2017 after three years at Butler, winning at least 20 games in all of his five seasons at Ohio State.

The Nicholasville, Kentucky, native has led the Buckeyes to four NCAA Tournament appearances — as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 — with a record of 3-4. Ohio State hasn’t advanced past the second round in Holtmann’s tenure.

In the 2021-22 season, Holtmann led Ohio State to a 20-12 record, defeating No. 10 Loyola Chicago 54-41 — the first time Ohio State held an opponent under 50 points in an NCAA Tournament game since 2011. The Buckeyes then lost in the second round to No. 2 Villanova, which eventually advanced to the Final Four.